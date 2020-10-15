Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,077 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,976,000 after acquiring an additional 882,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,823,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 193.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 595,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after buying an additional 392,557 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $162.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $167.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.