Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.