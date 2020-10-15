Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

