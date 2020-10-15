Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 611,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 497,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

