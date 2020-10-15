Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

IEDI stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

