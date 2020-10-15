Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $9,306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.90.

NYSE GS opened at $211.23 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.