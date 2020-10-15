Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 398.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

