Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $897,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.