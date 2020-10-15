Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $740,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 20.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 292.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

