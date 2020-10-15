Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

