Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

