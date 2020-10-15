Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

