Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $24,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

FBHS stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

