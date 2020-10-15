Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 57.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 104.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $380.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

