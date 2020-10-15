Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $38.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.