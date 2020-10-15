Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,497 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,068 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

