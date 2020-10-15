Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,308 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

