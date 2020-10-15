Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CDW by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CDW by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in CDW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CDW by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.