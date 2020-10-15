Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $237.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.82 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.65.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

