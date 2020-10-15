Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 10,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $731,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 941.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSMM opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

