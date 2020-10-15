Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $160.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

