Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VB stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

