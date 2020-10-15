CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $577,668.78 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $577,668.78.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08.

On Monday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $289,704.78.

CARG opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

