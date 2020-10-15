Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Down 5.7%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.58. 1,034,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,167,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.