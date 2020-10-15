Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Shares of BCYC stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.59.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
