Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

