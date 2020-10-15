Canaccord Genuity Raises Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 348

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JUP. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 261 ($3.41).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.94. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 7,500 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £35,364.16 ($46,203.50). Insiders have acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $56,095,000 in the last 90 days.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

