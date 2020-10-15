Canaccord Genuity Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $323.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 33.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.