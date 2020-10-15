Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 5.3%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 1,527,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,154,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Camping World by 1,657.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

