Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) & Fastenal (OTCMKTS:FAST) Critical Contrast

Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and Fastenal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.09 $3.00 million N/A N/A Fastenal $5.33 billion 4.83 $790.90 million $1.38 32.57

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway's Nursery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway's Nursery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fastenal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Calloway's Nursery and Fastenal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastenal 1 8 3 0 2.17

Fastenal has a consensus target price of $42.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Fastenal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Calloway's Nursery.

Risk & Volatility

Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastenal has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway's Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62% Fastenal 15.07% 31.19% 21.33%

Dividends

Calloway's Nursery pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Fastenal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fastenal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Fastenal beats Calloway's Nursery on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calloway's Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,227 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

