Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELY. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.64.

ELY stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

