Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $327,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.