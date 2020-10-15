Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.99

Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.99 and last traded at C$68.17, with a volume of 27318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0711107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.01, for a total value of C$372,832.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,942.35. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,086,300. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $1,159,589.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.