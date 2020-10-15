Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

