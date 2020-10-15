Brookstone Capital Management Sells 29,657 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.09 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

