Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,193 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.