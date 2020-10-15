Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $218.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.31. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

