Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,358,000 after acquiring an additional 301,172,900 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,519,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after buying an additional 1,202,381 shares during the period. Brown University raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown University now owns 7,374,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,928,000 after buying an additional 160,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 1,544,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCC opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

