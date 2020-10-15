Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.