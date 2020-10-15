Brookstone Capital Management Invests $746,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $191.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average is $170.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.15.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.