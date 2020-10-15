Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

