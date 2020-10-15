Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.