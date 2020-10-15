Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

