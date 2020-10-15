Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.04.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 137,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,214,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

