Brokers Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

TFX stock opened at $364.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.03 and a 200-day moving average of $355.63. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

