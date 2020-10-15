Brokers Set Expectations for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

NYSE APLE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

