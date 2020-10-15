Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cabot Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cabot by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

