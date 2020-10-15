Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $96.71

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 277,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $122.05 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $134.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

