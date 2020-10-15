Brokerages Set Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $25.17

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,054 shares of company stock worth $751,789 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Nlight by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $879.72 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

