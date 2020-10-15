Brokerages Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Target Price at $17.15

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. State Street Corp raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the first quarter worth $116,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $399.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

