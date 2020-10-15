Brokerages Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price at $41.80

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.18 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

