Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) PT at $74.93

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.93.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.17 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $91.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,461,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
