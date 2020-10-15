Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) PT at $74.93

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.17 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $91.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,461,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

